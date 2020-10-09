Individuals interested in pursuing elementary education as a career are urged to participate in a virtual open house profiling the programs available through Klamath Community College and Southern Oregon University, according to a news release.
Held Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m., community members who would like to attend must sign up to receive a link to the event. The sign-up form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y6dm3m6x.
Representatives from KCC and Southern Oregon University are jointly hosting the virtual open house to share information about their partnership, which allows students registered at SOU to complete a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at KCC.
“Teaching continues to be a highly rewarding profession with strong employment opportunities across the state,” said KCC Education Program Lead Peggy Bullock. “If you’ve ever thought about teaching in a K-12 school district, a private school, or for an online charter, the first step is entering an approved teaching program. Log in to our information night to see if a career in teaching is right for you.”
Bullock said the program is designed to be flexible to meet students’ needs and up to 75 percent of the program courses can be completed fully online. Class must be attended at SOU’s campus one Saturday per month.
“There are also opportunities to complete all required student teaching locally,” she said.
This KCC-SOU collaboration provides a clear pathway for students in the Klamath Falls area to earn a bachelor’s degree and provides options for earning a teaching license and/or a minor in early childhood development.
Community members who already hold a bachelor’s degree and want to become teachers can also get information about earning a teaching license. Options include a K-12 special education teaching license and the Master of Arts in Teaching at SOU.
For more information, contact Susan Faller (SOU) at fallers@sou.edu, 541-552-6919, or Peggy Bullock (KCC) at bullock@klamathcc.edu, 541-880-2336.