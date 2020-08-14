A multi-million dollar Apprenticeship Center, which could create 166 local jobs, is coming to Klamath Community College after the project secured $3 million in federal funding Friday.
The federal funding will match a $3.9 million state grant that was awarded in 2018.
According to KCC President Roberto Gutierrez, the center will create a pipeline for high school students into high-demand, skilled trades careers.
“Individuals who gain specialized skills through education and training typically enter the workforce earning higher wages and have more opportunity for professional growth and development,” Gutierrez said. “The KCC Apprenticeship Center will provide programs that are highly specialized, in high-demand across the nation, and can support region and state economic development with a well-trained workforce.”
Initial design concepts for the center show a 35,000-square-foot center that will span five acres and include nearly 12,000 square feet of training space for students enrolled in apprenticeship programs such as electrical, plumbing, millwright, pipefitter and machinist.
The center will also include a fire training academy, according to KCC. Students enrolled in fire sciences and emergency medical operations programs will have a 3,200-square-foot fire training academy for wildland and structural fire instruction.
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Friday the $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. They expect the project will bring in another $677,000 in private investment.
“As we continue to grapple with the deepening coronavirus crisis, we must make the critical investments in our workforce that will help us pave a path toward a prosperous future,” said Merkley.
"This investment couldn't have come at a better time to create good-paying jobs in the Basin," said Wyden.
“This center could potentially double workforce development capacity for rural Klamath and Lake counties, as well as for Modoc and Siskiyou counties in Northern California,” Gutierrez said. “We look forward to connecting industry and businesses with our students to recruit for internships, on-the-job training, and entry into careers with our local state and federal agencies.”
KCC Foundation Executive Director Charles “Chip” Massie said the funding from the state and federal grants is enough to build the Apprenticeship Center, but will not cover the cost of the equipment and technology that will fill the building.
“our fundraising must continue to fully outfit the center with the tools and technology that will help our students be successful in the workforce,” Massie said.
Massie said KCC hopes to raise an additional $2 million to ensure the center will provide state-of-the-art programming well into the future.