Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
1 of 3
KCC student Teresa Silva receives a donut during Welcome Week, the first week of classes for the Klamath Community College, on Sept. 29, 2021.
Klamath Community College welcomed back students for the start of the fall term this week with a variety of small events to help alleviate any first-week jitters.
Classes officially started Monday and KCC staff have worked to offer free food events on campus every day this week where students can come get a bite and find out about other resources the college offers.
Oscar Herrera, KCC's director of retention and student success, said the college's welcome week events were akin to "breaking bread with someone," and then "we let them connect."
"We're excited that they're here," Herrera said Wednesday morning next to a table where staff were dishing out free Doughnut House pastries to students. "And also to remind them of all the resources so that can be successful through the whole year."
Much like the rest of the education landscape this year, KCC's course delivery is fairly normal save for a few requirements — like the indoor mask mandate required throughout the state and the presence of clear, plastic barriers around the campus.
According to the college's website, the number of in-person courses, 392, outnumbers the 119 classes that are offered strictly online this fall term. But even some of those in-person courses may be available in a livestream or remote format. Finals week for the fall term is Dec. 6-10.
Herrera said the pandemic made the college better at reaching students who maybe can't always make it to campus for class.
"We kind of put our heads together and said, 'How do we reach those students and make them feel part of the campus?'" Herrera said.
The college now offers some student events virtually and even does some small things, like sending out gift cards, to keep those off-campus connected.
Events that foster that feeling of belonging go a long way in retaining students so that they can complete their courses.
"We feel that if we can get past that nervousness of the first week, then we have a good chance of keeping them all term long," Herrera said. "So the first week, you know, we want to make sure we roll out the red carpet and say, 'Hey, we're here for you.'"
Herrera added that it's important to meet students where they're at and let them know what resources are available early as opposed to waiting around for someone to ask for help.
"Our goal is to retain and engage students, right?" Herrera said. "So anything we can do to make them feel welcome at the college and safe."