Klamath Community College and Rogue Community College kicked off a partnership that will allow Klamath Basin residents to earn a paramedic degree.
The program is designed for students new to the emergency response field, as well as professionals looking to take their careers to the next level. Students who earn an associate of applied science in paramedicine will have an opportunity to sit for the National Registry of Paramedics exam.
KCC Emergency Medical Technician lead Kasey Lanning said that students in the program will enroll at KCC for the first year of study, in which they will learn foundational skills such as patient assessment and basic treatment options as they prepare to sit for the exam. In the second year, students will enroll with RCC but be able to learn at KCC by having courses synchronously streamed in real-time.
“Students will only have to make minimal trips to the RCC Table Rock campus in White City each term,” Lanning said.
Paramedic program course requirements can also provide a foundation to enter a number of medical fields, including nursing or physician’s assistant. Graduates who choose to continue their education can do so by attending a school of their choice or by transferring to a four-year institution
For more information about the program, contact Gary Heigel at gheigel@roguecc.edu or Kasey Lanning at himes@klamathcc.edu.