Klamath Community College is holding a two-day informational drop-in event next week to answer questions new or returning students have about registering for classes and fall term course options.
The event is Sept. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the KCC Conference Center.
During the event, new and returning students can drop in either day to receive information about fall term, course registration, financial aid, career services, and on-campus student resources.
Jennings said financial aid staff will be on-hand to answer questions about funding for college and to help navigate the process for filing an application for federal student aid. Staff will also be available to answer questions about selecting classes and will assist with registration. Attendees can also visit with staff who can help new students determine a degree or certificate program that will fit their strengths.
At the event, students can also apply for TRiO, a federally funded program that assists low-income, first-generation, and disabled students at no cost.
Student-led tours will be available upon request and social distancing standards will be upheld throughout the event.
In accordance with state guidelines, students, staff, and faculty who are on campus are required to wear a face covering in any indoor campus setting, including classrooms and labs, unless an exemption as outlined by the Oregon Health Authority is met. Anyone exhibiting symptoms should stay at their residence and contact a health provider.
KCC’s fall term starts Sept. 28. Fall term course delivery will include online and in-person classes. In-person classes will be limited in size to ensure proper physical distancing. Students who plan to take in-person fall term courses are encouraged to register early.
For more information, call 541-882-3521 or email kcc@klamathcc.edu.