Klamath Community College was awarded a $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) grant to provide job seeker and workforce development services to workers in Klamath and Lake counties.
The grant will be disbursed over a three-year period and is a partnership among the East Cascades Workforce Investment Board, who facilitates the grant; WorkSource Klamath, who delivers comprehensive job seeker services; and Klamath Community College.
“WIOA is an excellent fit for this part of Oregon because it’s designed to strengthen and improve our public workforce system and to help our community members, including youth and those experiencing barriers to employment, land good-paying, high-quality jobs and careers,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez.
Through the grant, KCC will deliver career and training services to dislocated workers and adult job seekers. For out-of-school youth and young adults ages 16 to 24, programs will focus on job training and establishing pathways to higher education.
“Emergency services provided through this grant are crucial for rural Oregon, especially when major employers in our region abruptly close down. This funding will allow KCC to be flexible and nimble in keeping community members employed or getting them the training or education they need to secure a new job,” said Charles “Chip” Massie, KCC executive director of external programs.
Grant funds may also be available to directly support training and educational programs that lead to work.
Massie said many community members have taken advantage of financial support for more expensive programs such as commercial driver’s license, carpentry, and certified medical assistant.
For more information about job seeker and workforce programs at KCC, contact Michael Cargill at 541-880-2253 or cargill@klamathcc.edu.