A labor market study revealed Klamath Community College had an increased economic impact on Klamath Falls in 2018 to 2019.
According to a KCC news release, a study by Emsi found that the college contributed $67.8 million to Klamath County’s economy compared to $64.3 million found by a similar study published in 2017. The $67.8 million was figured in operation and construction spending, student spending and alumni contributions, according to the news release.
“I believe our efforts are helping build a stronger economy, in both a personal and financial aspect. KCC is training a strong local workforce that will reinfuse its wages into the local economy, creating even more jobs and opportunity in our community,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez.
The study found that KCC’s impact made up 2.9% of Klamath County’s total gross regional product, which is larger than the finance and insurance industries’ contribution in the county, states KCC.
During the scope of this study, KCC paid out almost $15 million in payroll to 300 full and part-time employees, which the college said is spent throughout the community on things like groceries, dining out and rent payments.
Since the last study, KCC has established new programs, such as manufacturing engineering technology, cybersecurity and psychology.
KCC plans to continue to expand its impact on the community with the construction of a 35,000 square-foot Apprenticeship Center.
“The need for reskilling workers is on the rise and will continue to increase as the economy recovers from the pandemic. The Apprenticeship Center, and the education and training programs being developed for the center, will be an important part of ramping up training and developing talent for in-demand industry locally and regionally,” said Charles “Chip” Massie, KCC’s executive director of external programs and workforce development.