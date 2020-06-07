Elizabeth Haddox is preparing to graduate from Klamath Community College on Friday with her Associate of Science degree, which has been a long time in the making. After moving around with her family for years due to her husband’s status in the military, every move she said she’d get the disappointing news that many of her credits didn’t transfer and she’d have to retake subjects.
When she and her family moved to Klamath Falls, however, she was pleasantly surprised to hear that all of her credits, except for one math class, transferred to KCC, allowing her to finally secure an Associate of Science degree after years of work.
After walking across the stage on Friday, with her family watching from home due to COVID-19 gathering limits, she doesn’t plan to end her education there, she said, as she’s applied for the Respiratory Therapy program at Oregon Institute of Technology.
As a first-generation college student and the daughter of parents who immigrated to the United States from Mexico, Haddox, 36, said she hopes she’s an example for not only her siblings but her four children, too.
“My family’s very supportive,” she said. “I just want to set that example for them that it’s never too late, and they say that I preach it to them all the time, but I always tell them, coming from immigrant parents who came to this country so we can have a better life, this is how I give my thanks, by becoming successful and bettering my future and the future for my family.”
Beyond being a transfer student, Haddox’s education at KCC hasn’t been traditional due to her crazy schedule of balancing working four days a week at Sky Lakes Medical Center as a certified community health worker, maintaining full-time student status at KCC and caring for four children.
While she did work from home for a bit due to COVID-19, Haddox said she’s usually one of the first ones to answer the call for help with temperature checks before people come into the office.
She doesn’t take on the role without understanding her risk and the necessary precautions needed to protect her from the coronavirus. In fact, she’s quite familiar with the effects of the virus as both of her parents in Palm Springs contracted COVID-19 and were hospitalized.
Her parents have since been released to recover and quarantine at home, but Haddox didn’t let her geographical distance from her parents decrease her involvement in ensuring their care, from checking in with their doctors to ensuring they have what they need at home.
“It was really hard because I wanted to drop everything and head on out there. But then I was like, well what good am I going to be? I can’t go see them,” she said. “So I had to handle everything from here, you know, talking to their doctors, the nurse staff, coordinating when they get discharged and making sure that they have food and stuff is being delivered.”
Still, she said she’s “blessed to know that they’re doing so much better now.”
Although she said she’s concerned about the risk working at a hospital exposes her to, Haddox said she’s grateful that she has been able to work through a time when millions of Americans lost their jobs.
Haddox said pursuing her education and desired career is her way of thanking her parents for the sacrifices they made when immigrating to the U.S. to provide more opportunities for their children.
“I preach this to my children, especially my 16-year-old since he has two years left, I always tell him, you know, my parents immigrated, and I go to school which is a way for me to thank my parents for the sacrifice they made, and I want to be successful and you know we can have that opportunity here,” she said.
While initially Haddox said she wanted to be a nurse, she has since switched her focus to becoming a respiratory therapist, a field which she has a connection to after her son battled respiratory problems.
“My son, since he was an infant, he’s had respiratory issues, and it’s amazing, I’ve worked with a respiratory therapist in the past, and the work that they do, it’s inspiring, and it’s one of the reasons why I chose to apply for the Respiratory Care program,” she said.
Although working, going to school and taking care of a family makes for long days, Haddox said she won’t stop until she reaches her goal.
“I don’t know how I do it, to be honest with you. I just do,” she said. “I think it’s my family is why I continue to do it.”
“I love what I do. I want to do more, and I know I’m capable of doing more. I may have a couple bumps in the way, for instance some credits don’t transfer, but you know, that’s not going to stop me. Just have to keep moving forward in order to reach my goal.”
She set a goal for herself to finish out this last week of classes with straight As before walking across the stage to accept her degree. Although her family is disappointed that they can’t be there to watch her walk, she’s still excited to finish.
“It’s about time. That’s how I feel. All those times I’ve moved when my husband was in the military and having to redo my classes again — I’m very happy. Words cannot explain how excited I am to finally receive my Associates. I’m not going to stop there. I’m going to continue and push forward toward my main goal.”