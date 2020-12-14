Klamath Community College announced Monday that The Ford Family Foundation awarded the college a $100,000 grant to help fund construction of an apprenticeship center.
“The Ford Family Foundation is a pillar of community support in Southern Oregon. We are honored that the foundation chose to award a grant to the KCC Apprenticeship Center. The center will support growth and economic development throughout our entire region,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez.
The Ford Family Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation headquartered in Roseburg.
The KCC Apprenticeship Center will provide space for hands-on training and pre-apprenticeship programs for transitioning high schoolers, increase career-technical program offerings, and offer specialized fire science training.
“The center will be a central component in local and regional workforce skill development for trades and public safety. These are absolutely the kinds of job skills that will be needed in the future as Oregon moves back to a growing economy,” said KCC Foundation Executive Director Charles “Chip” Massie.
Initial design concepts for the center indicate the 35,000-square-foot center will span five acres and include nearly 12,000 square feet of hands-on training space for students enrolled in industrial trades and apprenticeship programs such as electrical, plumbing, millwright, pipefitter, and machinist.
The center will also include a fire training academy. Students enrolled in fire sciences and emergency medical operations programs will have a 3,200-square-foot fire training academy for wildland and structural fire instruction.