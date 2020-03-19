In the interest of helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 and preserve the health and safety of Klamath Community College students and the campus community, KCC will extend spring break one week, according to a KCC news release.
Spring term classes will begin Monday, April 6.
In addition, the first two weeks of spring term — April 6-17 — will be in an online-only format for all in-person lecture classes, conducted via Canvas, a web-based learning management system.
KCC recognizes the challenges in remote learning with hands-on Career Technical Education (CTE) classes, apprenticeship classes, and labs. These classes will continue in-person. Classes and labs at the KCC campus will begin April 6; KCC labs at the Oregon Tech campus will begin April 20.
All KCC community education personal interest classes are canceled. Workforce, general equivalency diploma (GED) and English as a Second Language (ESL) services will continue in a modified format.
The nature of workforce development courses require that they are delivered in a face-to-face format, meaning they cannot be transitioned to online learning. In an effort to ensure students and community members continue to receive the training they need, workforce courses that were slated to start March 30 now have a delayed start date of April 20. Faculty will be contacting students directly to notify them of which courses will be held in-person.