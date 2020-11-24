Klamath Community College received a $100,000 donation from former Hewlett-Packard President John Young to help fund construction of an Apprenticeship Center to house training facilities for skilled trades at KCC, according to a news release.
Young grew up in Klamath Falls. His father, Lloyd “lube” Young, was a supervising electrician at East Side Electric in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. John Young worked as an apprentice electrician during breaks from school before graduating with a degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University.
Jim Pinniger, founder and owner of Precision Homes, was a college roommate and lifelong friend of Young’s, who made the donation in honor of his friend for a facility that will carry the name of Jim and Jean Pinniger. The 35,000-square-foot Apprenticeship Center will span five acres, and include nearly 12,000 square feet of hands-on training space for students enrolled in industrial trades and apprenticeship programs such as electrical, plumbing, millwright, pipefitter, and machinist. The center will also include a fire training academy. Students enrolled in fire sciences and emergency medical operations programs will have a 3,200 square foot fire training academy for wildland and structural fire instruction.
“Providing opportunities for professional training and apprenticeships for today’s people to acquire the increasingly complex capabilities needed to do these skilled crafts is becoming more and more important,” said Young. “The union-based training infrastructure that was in place when I was younger doesn’t exist anymore, and it’s up to institutions like KCC to provide training and opportunity for today’s trades workers.”
As part of the donation, Young will name the Apprenticeship Center Industry and Construction Flex Lab in honor of the Penniger’s. Jean Penniger has been a lifelong advocate for the Klamath Falls community and currently serves as a member of the KCC Foundation.
“The contributions to our community from Jim and Jean, and now John Young, are legacy gifts that are directly connected to developing human potential and will allow our community to grow and support generations of healthy families in Klamath Falls,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez.
The center will provide space for hands-on training and pre-apprenticeship programs for transitioning high schoolers, increase career-technical program offerings, and offer specialized fire science training. Once complete, the project will help upskill the region’s workforce by providing a pipeline of skilled workers, which will bolster workforce development, create jobs, attract private investment, and strengthen the regional economy.
“John’s contribution to the center is an important step in bringing the Apprenticeship Center to life,” said KCC Foundation Executive Director Charles “Chip” Massie. “The early support for the project has helped attract the additional foundation and individual contributions needed to reach the design and construction phase. The college greatly appreciates the Young family’s support.”
In addition to serving in several roles at Hewlett-Packard, Young became a director at Chevron, Glaxo Smith Kline, Wells Fargo, and many small companies in the San Francisco area. He also chaired President Ronald Reagan’s Commission on Industrial Competitiveness and served as a chair of President Bill Clinton’s Committee of Advisors on Science and Technology.
“After spending a lifetime working in career fields related to the trades, I am happy to help provide a way for new generations of trades professionals to contribute their talent and skill to our industries,” added Young. “I am very interested in supporting the things that are going on at KCC.”