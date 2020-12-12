Klamath Basin Behavioral Health staff has responded to an increased need for mental health services this year, while the community grapples with the global effects of COVID-19.
KBBH director of clinical services, Amy Boivin, said the organization has seen trends in Klamath County that mirror what agencies are seeing across the country: more people reporting symptoms of depression and anxiety, as well as increased substance abuse.
“People are relating that to the wear and tear of living through a pandemic and the impact that that has on your mental health,” she said. “If you're human, you can't not be having some reaction to this.”
The phones at KBBH have been ringing more than usual this year, with some people calling for services and others just calling to talk, Boivin said.
Required quarantines and shutdowns to help stem the spread of the virus have led to less interaction with friends, family, coworkers and even strangers. That has left a hole in people’s lives that many don’t realize they relied on.
“There's one very consistent trend that we're seeing is that people are struggling without having the same level of social connectedness that they need and want,” she said. “Humans are wired to be in relationship with each other, and I've heard so many people say, ‘gosh, I didn't realize how much I would miss seeing my friends.’”
For those who are already battling mental illnesses, Boivin said the increased isolation and stressors of the pandemic have exacerbated many of their conditions.
To reach more people and to keep people safe, KBBH introduced telehealth this year, connecting with people over phone or video. Boivin said that’s been successful and is a service she doesn’t see going any time soon.
“Another silver lining, or new piece of information that we've gleaned from this is that there's a lot of different ways to deliver mental health care and different people prefer and benefit more from different models,” she said. “We had never really been a telehealth provider before this, and we've now had a lot of practice in it.”
Staff has also had to try new things once they've reached people. Boivin noted particularly how they connect with students while they aren’t in school, saying they’ve been trying new strategies with things like therapeutic games or art exercises to keep the students’ attentions while on their computers instead of just talking at them.
“We had to get real creative real fast,” she said. “Last March when everybody went home and within three days we moved from seeing people face to face—hundreds of people a day face to face—to providing those services virtually."
“And that was just kind of testament to the staff’s awareness that they, that we needed to do something really fast and that the impact on individuals’ mental health, because we just knew it was coming.”
Stress can be a trigger for relapse, Boivin said, whether it’s a relapse related to alcohol, drugs or any other substance someone has used to cope in the past.
Although more people are struggling with substance abuse right now, she also said those who have been through it understand how important this time is for someone’s sobriety. She noted even more people helping with those struggling with addiction.
One of the most tangible impacts on people’s lives during the pandemic has been economic impact, with businesses closing and unemployment rising. Economic strain is a stressor that Boivin said can be detrimental to an individual and to a family.
While some mental health concerns are being reported more, others, like child abuse and domestic violence, are trending down. Boivin and other agency leaders know that fewer reports doesn’t necessarily mean it’s happening less. With people interacting with fewer people, there’s less of an incentive to get help and fewer people taking notice of signs of abuse.
Boivin noted that across Oregon and across Klamath County suicide rates are trending lower than last year. Although rates are higher nationally, Boivin is hopeful about the slight downturn in the area this year.
“I'm hoping that that means that people are feeling—they are feeling the impact that the pandemic has had on their mental health, they're getting supports in place and they're getting the help that they need,” she said.
Through conversations around the impacts of COVID restrictions, Boivin has noticed more people taking notice of mental illnesses and talking about the importance of taking care of mental health. She hopes that this can nudge people to destigmatize mental illness and to understand that it’s okay to ask for help.
“I hope that by the time we get out of this at the end of it, people have a much better understanding of what folks who are struggling with chronic conditions are dealing with,” she said.
She also feels people are realizing how important connection with others is and hopes people pick up the phone to call grandma or a friend more often.
She emphasized the importance of people taking care of themselves. Doing that can also help strengthen other relationships, she said.
“In some ways a benefit has also been for us to be a little more mindful about making sure we're building those connections and maintaining those connections because they aren't just happening naturally,” she said. “And, and I hope that that carries forth into our future.”