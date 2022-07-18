Kayaker dies on Oregon river Jul 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A kayaker died after his rented inflatable kayak rolled in the “Slide Hole” rapids on the Rogue River at Casey State Park on July 14.The 49-year-old kayaker was visiting southern Oregon from California and was not wearing life jacket, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. JCSO did not release the man’s name after the drowning.Police said other rafters tried to “throw him a life jacket but were unsuccessful and he disappeared down river.” His body was discovered down river. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kayak Kayaker Kayaking Oregon Drowning Life Jacket Hydrography River Rafter Police California Trending Now Klamath Pride 2022 set for Saturday despite threats Police: Man kills himself during SWAT team standoff after domestic assault Klamath Drainage District sued for breach of contract Building donated to United Way of Klamath Basin Price of garbage collection going up in parts of Klamath County Latest e-Edition Klamath Falls Herald and News Read the latest edition of the Klamath Falls Herald and News.