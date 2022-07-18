A kayaker died after his rented inflatable kayak rolled in the “Slide Hole” rapids on the Rogue River at Casey State Park on July 14.

The 49-year-old kayaker was visiting southern Oregon from California and was not wearing life jacket, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO did not release the man’s name after the drowning.

Police said other rafters tried to “throw him a life jacket but were unsuccessful and he disappeared down river.” His body was discovered down river. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

