Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) announced Thursday that one of its community partners, Kathy Puffenbarger, of Klamath Walk-In Care has decided to retire. The clinic will close Friday, Nov. 22. A long-time resident and nurse practitioner in Klamath Falls, Puffenbarger came to the area 30 years ago, where she spent the first four years practicing in Chiloquin. Shortly after, she joined the Klamath Walk-In Care Center to serve the Klamath Falls community.
“It has been a pleasure working with CHA to care for their members. We’ve served a lot of patients at their convenience and never required appointments. Patients could always just walk in,” Puffenbarger notes. “We’re known for friendly care and strove to give the best care possible over the years,” she added.
Puffenbarger has been with the clinic since 1994. She became part-owner in 1995 and has been serving Klamath Falls residents for nearly 25 years. The clinic also served as a regular family care practice with 10 providers at its busiest point. As it draws near a final close, there are three providers to see it through its last day.
“Knowing Kathy could be a resource for our members has always been a relief. We knew that the members we serve would find good care with her and her team at Klamath Walk-In Care,” notes Cascade Health Alliance CEO Tayo Akins. “We will deeply miss her presence in the community. We wish her all the best in her post retirement journey.”
Puffenbarger is looking forward to traveling and RVing with her family, starting with a trip to Las Vegas in December.
The Cascade Health Alliance news release stated, “She is a pillar of the Klamath Falls medical community,” and they thank her for her many years of dedicated service.