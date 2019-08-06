Murder suspect Timothy Dale McCarter, 56, is being held without bail at the Klamath County Jail after being arraigned Monday afternoon at Klamath County Circuit Court.
McCarter was arraigned on additional charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, in connection with the stabbing death by a sword of Wildon Lee Chadwell, 46, on Saturday night.
McCarter, who also goes by the name, McVay, appeared via a television screen from jail before Circuit Court Judge Marci Adkisson. There were no pleas entered Monday and the next court appearance is Aug. 12.
McCarter allegedly stabbed Chadwell in the thigh with a double-bladed sword on Saturday night in the backyard of a residence in the 1700 block of Wall Street, according to court documents. The event was witnessed by more than one person, according to the statement.
The wound caused severe tissue damage and massive bleeding to Chadwell, according to police. After the encounter, McCarter fled the scene before medical or law enforcement arrived.
Chadwell died at the scene, authorities said.
Meanwhile, court records said Chadwell was convicted of second-degree rape of a 13-year-old juvenile in Klamath Falls in 2003 and was a registered sex offender. Chadwell connected with the juvenile over the internet at the time, according to a previous H&N report, before picking up the juvenile and taking them to a local hotel. He was sentenced to 75 months in jail in 2003 for the crime.
Chadwell also had drug charges, including heroin possession, against him on his record from 2017, according to court documents.
(Editor’s note: Some records spell McCarter’s name Mc Carter, with a space, which may affect internet searches for his records).