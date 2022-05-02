A group of juvenile prisoners at a Josephine County jail threatened to kill another inmate during a Sunday night riot and hours-long standoff, according to police.
Grants Pass police said the disturbance at the Josephine County Juvenile Justice Center resulted in thousands of dollars in damage with some of the inmates arming themselves with homemade shanks.
“At one point, near the end of the incident, two of the youths threatened the life of the third youth by holding a make-shift-edged weapon to the neck of the third involved incarcerated youth,” according to the Grants Pass Police Department.
The juvenile hall disruption started on Sunday, May 1, at approximately 6:45 when local police received notification of the jailhouse riot.
“During the nearly two-hour standoff, the facility suffered several thousands of dollars in damage. The facility was rendered completely unusable, forcing all of the youths residing on the detention side of the facility to be moved to other regional facilities,” GPPD said in a statement on the incident.
It started when a juvenile prisoner allegedly assaulted another inmate and refused to comply with corrections officer’s orders.
Two male and one female juvenile offenders allegedly barricaded an area of the facility. State, local and county police responded to the incident. The juvenile inmates tried to break into the facility’s control room which controls the door to other cells, police said.
The Grants Pass SWAT team was deployed and used pepper ball munitions to help subdue the three main rioters. There were no injuries other than the initial assault victim.
The Oregon juvenile detention center “was rendered completely unusable, forcing all of the youths residing on the detention side of the facility to be moved to other regional facilities.”
The three riotous juveniles were arrested and face additional charges. Their names were not released by police.