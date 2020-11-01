When considering how Klamath County Circuit Court operations have continued through the COVID-19 pandemic, Judge Marci Adkisson recalled the earthquakes that struck the area in 1993.
At the time she was working for the district attorney’s office and the courthouse was damaged beyond repair by the tremors. But judges and attorneys packed up case files and got to work elsewhere, including rooms in the jail.
COVID-19 pales in comparison to those difficult days.
“We’ve lived through an earthquake,” Adkisson said. “We can make it through this.”
While other Oregon counties, like Deschutes, are expecting years of delays in civil trials, Klamath court staff said that’s not the case here.
Court Administrator John Powell said there has been a slight backlog from the three months the courthouse was essentially closed and only handling appearances and hearings that were required by law. Still, Adkisson, the presiding judge at Klamath County Circuit Court, said she doesn’t have any delays to her docket, and that if another judge does, they all help each other out by sharing in the workload.
In Deschutes County, The Bend Bulletin reported up to a four-year wait for a civil trial. Civil cases have taken a back seat in some places to criminal proceedings because those charged with a crime have a constitutional right to a speedy trial.
Klamath largely doesn’t see a high volume of civil cases go to trial. Powell said that to his recollection, Klamath County has only had one civil jury trial in the last two years. Instead, most civil cases in the county settle before trial.
Adkisson credited the partnership within the community and the working relationships between the courthouse, law enforcement, KBBH, DHS and more agencies that made working through COVID possible.
Adkisson also highlighted the collaboration with lawyers in the community who have all expressed comfort in continuing to work in the courthouse with the precautions in place.
That’s not to say the courthouse isn’t doing things a little differently. The courtrooms have ushers to check people in, ensure social distancing and limit the number of people in rooms. Blue tape on the benches marks where people can sit in courtrooms and pink signs declare where they can’t.
Judges are also doing some services remotely, such as restraining orders.
One service that has declined has been landlord/tenant disputes in light of the governor’s executive order creating a moratorium on evictions relating to tenants not paying rent.
Adkisson said she felt the urgency to keep things moving at the courthouse so that services don’t get backed up down the line.
In March, the Klamath County Courthouse scaled back operations, along with other courthouses across the state at the orders of Oregon’s Chief Justice. During that time, the courthouse was only open for services that had a legal right to proceed in a timely fashion, such as in-custody inmates and Department of Human Services cases.
From March to June, judges were rotating, doing mostly week-long shifts as the duty judge. Judge Andrea Janney was working from home those weeks in case one of the other judges became sick.
One June 1, the courthouse scaled operations back up close to normal and completed two jury trials that month.
One of the reasons Adkisson said trials have happened in Klamath while they have been canceled elsewhere is due to the size of the county’s “state of the art” courthouse — which was rebuilt after the earthquakes.
She noted that many of the older courthouses across the state are smaller and don’t have the space to have enough people inside while socially-distanced to run a trial.
Adkisson also celebrated the response from potential jurors. Here, she said many who receive summons have been answering the call to complete their civic duty.
Courthouse staff had to get creative with the jury selection, however. With capacity in the courtrooms limited to 24, potential jurors are split into two courtrooms. Lawyers examine one set and then swap to the other set. The rooms are connected by video to help speed up the questioning.
“Our people are getting services,” Adkisson said.
While there are a lot of moving pieces and players involved in daily courthouse operations, Adkisson said she felt everyone was excited to get back to work and she’s proud of the work the county is doing.