Over 800 students in Klamath Falls are learning about work readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship through Junior Achievement — a nonprofit organization focused on preparing students from kindergarten through 12th grade to succeed in a global economy.
The upcoming Junior Achievement Finance Park event will test the skills students have learned in the program by challenging them to make personal finance decisions as an adult during a 4 and ½ hour simulation experience. An open house on March 4 will give any interested locals the chance to see the JA Finance Park and get an idea of how it helps students learn and practice good financial habits.
Jodi Kucera, co-owner of Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, has been volunteering with Junior Achievement for 20 years and currently serves as the director of the southern Oregon region for JA. She has seen the program positively impact the lives of hundreds of students, as well as her own son and daughter. As a small business owner, she noted that her involvement with JA is partially motivated by seeing young people drop off incomplete job applications or not know how to present themselves when applying for a job; JA specifically address those issues and prepares young people to join the workforce.
Life lessons
Personal finance and budgeting are often overlooked in schools’ curriculum, Kucera said, and JA steps in to fill that gap. The lessons and approach of the JA curriculum vary depending upon students’ ages. In kindergarten classrooms, Kucera detailed, the program focuses on discussing wants versus needs. The next step in the curriculum involves something like showing students a picture of a park and talking about the work — from both paid employees and volunteers — that goes into maintaining it.
Kucera said one of her favorite parts of the program is seeing second graders learn about taxes. “People say you can’t talk to second graders about taxes … sure you can,” she argued. JA gives second graders the job of making paper doughnuts; the kids are paid $5 in “play money” for doing that job. “Then you put on your tax collector badge and take $2 from each student,” Kucera described.
Naturally, the kids get upset at first, she noted, but the exercise creates a chance to talk to children about all the services that are paid for by taxes — like national defense, roads, teachers and firefighters. The lesson promotes everyone doing their part as citizens to pay for important things from which we all benefit, Kucera said.
Finance park
The Junior Achievement Finance Park will take place over four days at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. The event will serve an estimated 600 students from Ponderosa Jr. High, Mazama and Henley High Schools.
Each day, 150 students will go through the simulated experience at the finance park. Every student will be given an iPad to use for the day when they enter the park. A program on the iPad will guide them through their own experience — being 40 years old, married with two kids, with a combined income of $80,000 a year, for instance — and they will go through the process of figuring out how to pay for all the things in their simulated life.
To do this, a series of kiosks is set up in the finance park, each representing a separate line item of a budget, Kucera said. One kiosk for auto, one kiosk for groceries, and so on. The students visit each station to learn about that specific budget line item. Their goal in the simulated experience is to figure out how to pay for each item of their budget without going in the red.
Kucera has watched JA immerse many senior high school students in the world they are about to enter and help them understand the work and money that is involved in meeting their big goals. The finance park experience impacts eighth graders a little differently, she remarked, because they are not as close to being out on their own. More often, the finance park helps eighth graders “develop respect for the family situation and household they’re in,” she noted, adding, “It helps them understand why their parents or guardians make some of the decisions they do.”
All invited
The March 4 Junior Achievement Finance Park open house gives people a chance to see “what we’re actually fundraising for … and where their money is going,” Kucera said. “While the topic of budgeting may seem a little boring, the curriculum really draws in the students and gives them a realistic understanding of how much money it takes to run a household,” she related.
The JA Finance Park open house and kick-off party for the JA Bowl-a-Thon will be held this Wednesday, March 4, from 2:30 — 6:30 p.m. at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. During the open house, attendees will also be able to sign up for the Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon, JA’s largest fundraiser of the year. JA’s programs are provided free to schools, and fundraisers like the bowl-a-thon make that possible. The bowl-a-thon will be held April 19, from noon to 3 p.m., at The Epicenter in Klamath Falls; anybody can sign up to be on a bowl-a-thon team. Ideally, teams for the event consist of four to five people. The fundraising target for each team is around $500, Kucera said, but there’s not a mandatory total that must be raised.
For more information, call Jodi Kucera at 541-884-4880 or contact April Hutcheson at ahutcheson@ja-pdx.org.