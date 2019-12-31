A 17-year-old Junction City teen died following a Monday crash on Highway 140 West near Lake of the Woods, according to an Oregon State Police report.
On Monday at approximately 3:49 p.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 140 West near milepost 34.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevy SUV, operated by the Junction City teen, was traveling eastbound when she lost control of the vehicle and slid into the westbound lane. The Chevy collided with a westbound Ford F-150 pickup operated by Kristen Balin, 25, of Klamath Falls.
The operator of the Chevy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Her name has not been release by investigators.
Balin and her passenger, Jared Aguiar, 27, of Klamath Falls, were not injured.
OSP was assisted by ODOT, Klamath County Sheriff's Office, and Rocky Point Fire.