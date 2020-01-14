On Monday Jan. 13, at approximately 3 p.m., Julie Marie Davis, who was being sought as a person of interest in the murder investigation of Pedro Padilla Jr, was taken into custody by members of Klamath County’s Major Crime Team in the 6000 block of Shasta Way in Klamath Falls. Davis was taken into custody without incident and is being lodged at Klamath County Jail.
Davis is the fourth individual arrested in relation to an alleged murder-for-hire plot in Malin. Davis had been announced as a wanted suspect by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office last Friday. According to Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello, Davis is facing lesser charges than the other three individuals charged in the case.
This is a developing story.