When a young Lee Juillerat moved to Klamath Falls in 1971 to work at the Herald and News, he expected to stay about five years before moving on to some other paper in the region. Those five years came and went — now Juillerat is 75, still hiking the Cascades and writing for our outdoor section.
Juillerat has now celebrated 50 years working at the newspaper. In that half a century, he’s covered cattle drives, city council meetings and circus clowns, eager to highlight the variety of life experiences that make up the Klamath Basin mosaic. He’s talked to the area’s longtime movers and shakers many times over, becoming a mainstay of the local news ecosystem.
“It’s certainly been a lifetime of writing — far more than I would’ve anticipated,” Juillerat said.
Born in Freeport, N.Y., Juillerat’s family moved to the Bay Area when he was two months old, though that didn’t stop the H&N from announcing their new reporter as a “New York native.” Growing up with a knack for drawing and sketching, Juillerat originally thought he’d have a career in the visual arts, but a high school journalism class got him excited about the written word instead. Beyond that, he enjoyed the process of reporting and interviewing — talking to people.
“I liked the opportunity to meet people and to hear them tell their stories,” Juillerat said.
Having grown up going to Stanford games, the young reporter started out on the sports desk of his high school paper. He eventually becoming sports editor of the student paper at San Jose State University, where he covered future track and field Olympian Tommie Smith, one of his first college friends.
Juillerat then interned at a paper in Fremont, Calif., before two years of active duty as a U.S. Navy journalist at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. Though his service mostly consisted of making coffee, the East Coast helped him appreciate the seasons that were largely nonexistent in the Bay Area. When it came time to look for another job back west, he jumped at the chance to head north.
“The idea of coming to Oregon just sounded too tempting,” he said.
Though he hadn’t heard much about Klamath Falls, Juillerat said the prospect of living in a small town was a plus — he was planning to have kids soon and wanted to spend less time commuting to work.
Juillerat joined a Herald and News staff roughly a hundred strong at the time. His first byline, on November 21, 1971, was a profile of an elderly man who ran a nursery: “Man’s first love — grafting trees — gives him something to do.” That set the tone for the kinds of stories Juillerat would report: Human interest features, along with a mix of general news and local government coverage. And there were the occasional oddities — when the circus came to town, editors had Juillerat dress up as a clown and tag along with the performers as they went around to local schools.
“That was part of the fun of being here, all the things I was able to do,” he said.
Juillerat loves features because they provide a break from the often-depressing march of daily stories about crime and wrongdoing — there’s an old adage in journalism that says, “If it bleeds, it leads.” Juillerat said reading story after story like that tends to make readers feel negatively about their community. He wrote his stories to remind them why they still live here.
“It’s the idea of showing, ‘Here’s what people do and good things that are happening,’” he said. “I like to be part of that, to help people take some pride in themselves and the community.”
Pat Bushey, the paper’s managing editor at the time who hired Juillerat, said the young reporter was a great coworker who has since become a friend.
“I think I got more than I expected,” Bushey said. “I always regard him as one of the best hires I made.”
After five years passed in Klamath Falls, Juillerat found himself looking for other news jobs in the West. Once Bushey offered him the H&N’s regional editor position, however, everything changed. He’d be sent off for days at a time to cover public meetings in towns on the fringes of the paper’s coverage area, like Alturas and Lakeview, with plenty of time to hunt for the gem-like feature stories he was so passionate about.
Juillerat spent a week accompanying a cattle drive from northern Nevada to Christmas Valley on horseback. He got to know ranchers across the high desert, eventually publishing a book with over 100 profiles of ranchers in southeastern Oregon, northeastern California and northern Nevada. He’d spend hours talking to working people in their homes or gathered around campfires, as formal interviews morphed into casual conversations. Soon, he no longer had a desire to leave this rural corner of the Northwest.
“The opportunities for things that I was able to do, they kept multiplying,” Juillerat said. “I didn’t know anybody else on any other paper who had that same flexibility.”
Juillerat stayed the H&N’s regional editor until he retired about seven years ago. He stepped down partially because he wanted more time to travel, but also because of the paper’s declining financial situation. In the 50 years since he published his first story, the paper’s staff shrunk by more than 80%.
“In those days, we had eight to 10 correspondents. It was a very different world,” he said. “In the last 10 years, it’s hurt.”
But Juillerat didn’t stop writing. Since he retired, he’s been freelancing for the H&N’s outdoor section, retelling his adventures hiking, skiing, paddling and even spelunking throughout the Klamath Basin and beyond. He’s also freelanced outdoor stories with High On Adventure, a biweekly travel magazine focused on the Pacific Northwest, for more than 20 years, co-written books about Crater Lake National Park and Lava Beds National Monument and serves on the Shaw Historical Library Committee at Oregon Tech.
The Klamath news veteran said he currently has no plans to stop writing. Especially given the decline in staff, the paper has less capacity to cover those gem-like stories that Juillerat finds so important to the health of the community.
“I get approached by people — I have no idea who they are, I don’t know how they know who I am — they say, ‘Thank you for writing those stories. I took my kids on that hike you were recommending,’” he said.
Fifty years and tens of thousands of news stories have made Juillerat fall in love with the Klamath Basin, where he raised his two daughters and finds endless opportunities to get outside and meet new people. Whether he’s climbing Mt. Shasta for the 40th time, taking his annual dip in the frigid waters of Crater Lake or profiling century ranches, retirement is anything but boring.
“I succumbed to the life of being able to do things,” he said.