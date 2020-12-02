Whether or not former Eternal Hills Cemetery owner Robert Gordon could regain ownership of the dilapidated property has been the subject of a three-year court battle. But that question may soon be answered.
Judge Peter McKittrick is considering arguments from the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board, the court-appointed trustee, as well as Gordon on the Klamath Falls man’s legal eligibility to own the cemetery.
A settlement in the 2017 involuntary bankruptcy case against Gordon and Eternal Hills stripped Gordon of his mortuary license and denied him from ever being licensed in Oregon again.
After the settlement, the cemetery was listed for sale for $250,000. Gordon outbid Klamath County for the property first when it was first put up for sale, and again when it was put up for auction.
The OMCB and Klamath County had previously objected to Gordon’s bid to re-buy the cemetery. OMCB cited how Gordon ran it in bad faith and harmed the community. In the cemetery board’s brief submitted on Monday, the agency argued that Gordon’s forfeiture of his license means he cannot legally own land zoned for a cemetery.
“Mr. Gordon’s conduct was serious, extensive, and caused genuine harm to the public,” stated the OMCB’s brief.
The board said it had released Gordon from civil and criminal liability associated with the property, as part of the settlement deal that he relinquish the property.
“What OMCB did not and could not do was change history and transform Mr. Gordon into a different person,” it read.
Gordon had previously attempted to strike a deal with the county to buy the property and donate most of it to the county to operate. In his offer, Gordon proposed rezoning and keeping ownership of the plot of land that houses the funeral home and shop at the cemetery.
Klamath County declined that arrangement.
The court trustee and Gordon’s responses to the OMCB’s arguments are due Dec. 14. OMCB can then submit a reply by Jan. 4 to be considered by Judge McKittrick.