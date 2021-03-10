The future of the Eternal Hills cemetery could soon be settled after Oregon bankruptcy court Judge Thomas Renn heard arguments Wednesday regarding the legality of selling the cemetery to a trust controlled by ousted former owner Robert Gordon.
Lawyers representing the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board, the court-appointed trustee, and Gordon and his family trust reiterated their written stances to Judge Renn and answered questions about their interpretations of the laws governing cemetery ownership and licensing.
Assistant Attorney General for the state, Carolyn Wade, recounted the turmoil that led to the current standstill in the courts, which she said was touching off by multiple complaints nearly 10 years ago.
Wade then cited state statutory and regulatory documents claiming that Gordon cannot buy a cemetery without obtaining a license from the state, which he is not eligible for. A 2019 settlement agreement stripped Gordon of his mortuary license and barred him from ever obtaining one.
Gordon’s attorneys pointed to similar rules when making their case that the Gordon trust would sell or lease the cemetery business to an outside operator, and that it would be the operator who would need a license. They attempted to convince Judge Renn that there are no state laws preventing Gordon from owning the real estate if he does not run the business.
Renn did not make a decision during Wednesday’s telephone hearing, saying he needed more time to deliberate.
He could issue an order that the trustee close the sale to Gordon’s trust or he could order the trustee to sell the cemetery to the next highest bidder.
Renn could also schedule another hearing to consider more evidence, but the judge said he hoped to avoid dragging the case out even further after so many years of uncertainty.