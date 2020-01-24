The Jordan Cove Energy project officially withdrew its removal-fill permit application to the Department of State Lands on Thursday, just one week before the DSL was set to release a decision.
Removal-fill permits are required for projects that remove or fill more than 50 cubic yards of material in waters of the state or in wetlands. The application withdrawn by Jordan Cove included removal-fill activity related to the construction of the proposed LNG terminal, slip and access channel and pipeline, a DSL press release stated.
When a removal-fill permit application is withdrawn, the application fee is forfeited and the application file is closed. The withdrawal letter from Jordan Cove acknowledges the forfeited fee.
“We appreciate the effort the Department has expended in reviewing our application to date,” the letter states.
The DSL declined an extension request from Jordan Cove on Tuesday, stating in a decision letter that Jordan Cove failed to provide critical information that DSL requested.
The information requested included “critical information regarding the eel grass Compensatory Wetland Mitigation plan, the Kentuck Compensatory Wetland Mitigation issues raised by ODFW, the analysis of temporary impacts to wetlands and waters, the stream mitigation to resolve ODFW’s comments, the protection instruments and bonding for the mitigation sites, and the updated LUCS from Coos Bay, North Bend and Coos County, among other issues.”
Jordan Cove can still submit a new application, but the entire process would be restarted. According to state law, DSL has 120 days from the day the application is submitted until it announces a decision.
Jordan Cove’s application was initially filed on Nov 3, 2017.
“This particular application process has been longer because there were several extensions granted and because we have several times paused review of the application at the applicant’s request,” said Ali Ryan Hansen, DSL communications manager.
In total, the DSL received 49,000 to 57,000 comments from the public on the matter. According to Hansen, those comments would not apply to a new application unless re-submitted.
“State law allows an applicant to withdraw an application at any time before a permit decision is made,” Hansen said.