The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced on Thursday, May 21 that it would deny all requests for rehearing for the Jordan Cove LNG export terminal, according to a news release.
The State of Oregon, multiple Tribal governments, landowners impacted by eminent domain, fishers and crabbers, and environmental groups had all requested FERC revisit its ruling on the project. FERC Commissioner Richard Glick was the lone dissent, pointing to climate, private property concerns, and the low chance that this project will ever be built.
A denial can be appealed to the United States Courts of Appeals, which multiple groups and communities are preparing.
Jordan Cove LNG is still missing essential authorizations from the state of Oregon, which are required before the project can move forward. Governor Kate Brown has also pledged to use Oregon’s legal resources to defend the State’s authority to protect public safety, health, and the environment.
The controversial project would build a 229-mile pipeline from a hub of connecting natural gas pipelines near Malin through four Oregon counties, culminating in Coos Bay. The pipeline would transport Canadian and American natural gas to be shipped to buyers in Asia.
“Today’s action by FERC underlines how important it is for the State of Oregon to defend the decisions made by our state agencies to protect our clean air and water, and the wellbeing of Oregonians,” said southern Oregon Representative Pam Marsh. “Oregon’s congressional delegation should stand united in telling FERC that authorizing LNG export projects and fracked gas pipelines must not occur during the Covid-19 pandemic.”