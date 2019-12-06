Celebration of the 2019 Klamath Falls Snowflake Festival continues through Dec. 15. Look for these upcoming festival events:
■ Take a “tour” of gingerbread homes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8 at the KBHBA office at 205 Riverside Drive, Ste. G.
■ Pack Rat Christmas — an evening of music and fun, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, Ross Ragland Cultural Center, 218 N. Seventh St. Tickets are $25, before transaction fees.
■ Santa Freeze, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Ella Redkey Pool, 1805 Main St.
■ Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m., Ugly Sweater Run, Harbor Isles, 601 Harbor Isles Blvd.
■ Savior of the World Musical Tribute, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6630 Alva Ave.
■ Quota Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. Sixth St.
■ Living Nativity Scene, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, Mountain Valley Gardens, 4800 Washburn Way. Participants in this walk-through exhibit will be able to interact with the Bethlehem town people, as they mingle among live animals, and as they see and hear the Christmas Story portrayed. The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
■ Klamath Chorale presents “Christmas Around the World,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. Seventh St.
■ Singing Christmas Tree, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. Seventh St., Tickets are $12 for age 12 and up, $5 for children.
For more information, visit klamathsnowflake.com.