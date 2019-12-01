Get in on the celebration as the 2019 Klamath Falls Snowflake Festival continues through Dec. 15. Look for these upcoming festival events:
n Tree lighting, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Veterans Memorial Park.
n Pack Rat Christmas — an evening of music and fun, 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 5-7, Ross Ragland Cultural Center, 218 N. Seventh St. Tickets are $25, before transaction fees.
n Snowflake Parade, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, along Main Street.
n Santa Freeze, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Ella Redkey Pool, 1805 Main St.
n Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m., Ugly Sweater Run, Harbor Isles, 601 Harbor Isles Blvd.
n Savior of the World Musical Tribute, 7 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6630 Alva Ave.
n Quota Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. Sixth St.
n Living Nativity Scene, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, Mountain Valley Gardens, 4800 Washburn Way.
n Klamath Chorale presents “Christmas Around the World,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. Seventh St.
n Singing Christmas Tree, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. Seventh St., Tickets are $12 for age 12 and up, $5 for children.
For more information, visit klamathsnowflake.com.