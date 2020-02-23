Joan Staunton calls herself a “professional volunteer” and has the resume to back that up. Staunton has had her hand in many pots across the Klamath community in leading fundraising efforts, coordinating volunteers and generally giving back.
When she moved to Klamath in the 1970’s it was a natural transition for her to team up with League of Women Voters of Klamath County founder Nina Pence to get the Klamath chapter of the national organization off the ground after her involvement in the LWV in Federal Way, Wash.
LWV Klamath County Treasurer Leslie Lowe gave a shout out to Staunton during a speech at the organization’s Feb. 9 event at the Ross Ragland Theater as the national LWV celebrated a milestone of 100 years and the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote. A sign in the Ragland’s lobby honored Pence and Staunton as the Klamath chapter’s founders.
She became the president of the chapter that was founded in 1974 from 1976 to 1978. She was also the secretary of the LWV State board. In the early days of the LWV of Klamath, Staunton recalled their work to get kindergarten into the area schools as it wasn’t state mandated to have it at the time. They also worked to increase voter turnout and registration, along with facilitating candidate nights to bring candidates to the area to meet voters.
A labor of love for Staunton has been her involvement with the Ross Ragland Theater since it was the Esquire Theater and the campaign to turn it into a community center prior to it becoming what it is today. She said that project in particular has a special place in her heart because of the ownership she feels after getting involved at the project’s inception.
Her only paid job of her community involvement came when the city hired her part-time as the volunteer coordinator for those working to gather funding for the theater.
Now, she’s co-chair of the Light the Tower Campaign, still working tirelessly to secure the funding to restore the tower rising from the downtown theater.
As she steps back from some of the numerous things she’s committed immeasurable hours to, a few things she isn’t giving up entirely yet. One of her priorities now is her involvement with the Women and Children’s Fund or Circle of Hearts with the Klamath Community Foundation, which she helped create. The non-profit which supports programs for women and children in the community has grown since its creation in 2015 to over 100 women, Staunton said.
Although Staunton’s resume of volunteer work is impressive, she was sure to reiterate that she didn’t do any of this on her own and was one force of change among many in the community.
While her family is her first priority, with six children, 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, helping her community is also important to her.
She obtained her drive to invest in the community from her parents, saying they set an example of volunteering and giving back wherever they lived.
Staunton is a co-owner of Balin Ranch, which remains in the family and her grandson is soon to take over operations of.
A strong woman herself, she says, her involvement has kept her busy, in addition to caring for her family, as she’s worked to help Klamath grow.
She also served on the Klamath County School Board from 1981 to 1987 and chaired the board in 1986. After that she joined the board of the Oregon Institute of Technology Foundation.
Education is important to Staunton, having continued her family legacy of graduating from Oregon State University in 1955, when it was still Oregon State College. She’s also found an intersection with women’s organizations and encourages women to take on leadership positions. She’s a member of the American Association of University Women and the Soroptimist of Klamath Falls. She has two scholarships at Oregon Tech founded by her and her late husband.
She was honored as a Klamath Woman of Distinction by the Soroptimist in 1997. For her involvement with the United Way Campaign, including on the board for 10 years, she was the United Way Klamath County Volunteer of the Year in 2004.
Although she’s noticed the trend of younger generations working more, especially women, she knows how important volunteers are to a community and encourages those who can find the time to do so. She said volunteering gives you a sense of closeness with a community when you commit the time and energy to seeing something through.
“As you’re involved you develop ownership,” she said.
Staunton remains a life member of the Ross Ragland Theater Board and is also involved with the PEO and the Assistance League.
Now, however, it’s time for her to take a step back from some of her passion projects and let others take the reins on continuing Klamath’s legacy.