Jim Chadderdon, the longtime executive director and co-founder of Discover Klamath, is retiring.
The tourism promotion group announced Chadderdon would depart the organization — effective Thursday, March 31. The departure was known to be coming in community and local business circles for some time.
Discover Klamath Chairman Darin Rutledge said the group is conducting a national search to find a new director.
Tonia Ulbricht has been named interim executive director. She has been with the tourism group for eight years, most recently serving as senior marketing manager. Rutledge hopes to have a successor picked in three to six months.
“On behalf of our board of directors, we want to thank Jim for his tremendous contribution to our organization, and for his work in building Klamath County as a tourist destination over the past twelve years. Jim has positioned the organization well to pursue new strategic objectives that will further bolster the economic impact of tourism in Klamath County,” Rutledge said.
He also touted Ulbricht’s experience and industry credentials. “We kind of see it as seamless,” Rutledge said of the transition.
Chadderdon helped chart efforts to better promote tourism in the Klamath Basin. He said the group and tourism economy are rebounding as more tourists look for locations with outdoor recreation and natural social distancing offered by the outdoors.
“We’re bouncing back from the pandemic,” Chadderdon said.
Chadderdon helped co-found the group in 2008. He is pursuing other opportunities and preferred the focus be on future growth for the group and region. “It’s been an honor to serve Klamath County’s tourism stakeholders, tourism in our region. Discover Klamath has a bright future,” Chadderdon said.
The group is funded via local hotel taxes and has a budget of approximately $600,000 with between $200,000 and $250,000 of that going toward marketing and advertising.
Chadderdon pointed out that the lodging tax that helps fund Discover Klamath has gone from approximately $900,000 in 2008 to current levels of more than $3.3 million.
He also pointed to the Discover group helping the growth of tourism events, improving hotel occupancy rates and bolstering the local lodging and hotel inventory.
Rutledge said he wants the new director to have a similar understanding of the industry as Chadderdon.
“Jim has held some pretty high-level roles from a marketing standpoint,” Rutledge said, refering to the retiring director’s professional experience.