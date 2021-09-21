James Wilson Ogle, 96, a former Lake County commissioner, historian, author and rancher, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on September 13, 2021.
Jim was born in Lakeview on December 12, 1924 to Clarence and Nellie Ogle. He had two sisters: Norma Cummins and Jean Davis. He attended the New Idaho School across the street from his home, starting first grade when he was only 5 years old. He was an honor student and graduated from Lakeview High School. He was asked to be a speaker at his graduation and could still deliver the poem he recited that day well into his nineties. He was president of FFA and was also a Star Farmer.
Jim was a graduate of Oregon State University with a degree in agricultural engineering. He completed Navy officer training programs at Indiana’s Purdue University, Columbia and Cornell before he served as the captain of a minesweeper during World War II. In September 2011, Jim traveled to Washington, D.C. with his nephew MacAdam to attend an Honor Flight ceremony.
Jim owned and operated Ogle Ranch in the New Idaho District for 72 years. Before Jim took ownership of the family ranch, he and his father operated Ogle and Son Dairy. The ranch was recently awarded the Century Ranch designation for being owned by the same family for more than 100 years.
He married Dorothy Withers on April 11, 1948. They were married for 71 years before her passing in 2019. Together they had three daughters: Susan Ogle Densmore, Martha Alice Powell, Sara Ogle Lea, and five grandchildren: MacAdam Lea, Cameron Lea, Martha Sophia Bartlow, Rose Harwood and Brooke Densmore Williams. They were also overjoyed to have three great-grandsons: Reed Oregon Williams, Ellsworth Morris Bartlow and Wilson Elmo Bartlow.
As a talented wood carver, Jim specialized in shore birds, often painted by Dorothy, selling and exhibiting them widely. Jim also enjoyed refinishing furniture that seemed to run down to be beautiful, but are now wonderful pieces cherished by family members.
While President of the Lake County Historical Society in 1994, Jim edited “The Growth of Lake County, Oregon.” In 2008, he and Norma Lund edited and published “Lake County History: The First 100 Years.” Believing that the local Native American tribes deserved a more comprehensive account of their history, at age 93 Jim co-authored, “Fort Rock and Paisley Cave Descendants: The Chocktoot Bands of the Paiute Snake Tribe” with Clayton Chocktoot.
Jim served as a Lake County Commissioner for four years, was president of the Lake County Fair Association, chairman of the Lakeview Water Users, an elder of the Lakeview Presbyterian Church where he was a longtime member of their finance committee. He was appointed to the statewide health coordinating council by Governor Bob Straub. He also served as president of Cottonwood Camp and spent many summers completing construction projects to improve the camp, including the new dining hall. For eight years, Jim and others led the Thomas Creek Saddle-ites, a 4-H Horse Club with more than 114 members.
A true extrovert, Jim loved spending as much time as possible with his family and friends. He loved to check in on everyone, whether it be driving by their house or telephone calling family or friends who did not live in the area. He notoriously helped anyone that needed assistance. No matter their background, he thought it was important to care for everyone and treat them as family. He was famous for his “Papa Jim eggs.” He and his family also enjoyed hosting an annual buckaroo breakfast at his home during Labor Day weekend.
Possessed of a bright mind and a great singing voice until the very end, Jim was still singing “Home on the Range” and “Strawberry Roan” days before passing.
Jim is survived by his three daughters, and their families. A graveside Military Ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations in his honor can be made to the Westside/Thomas Creek Rural Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 425, Lakeview, Oregon 97630.