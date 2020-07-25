The Lake County Major Crime Team continues to investigate the July 6 death of Lakeview resident Jacob Wheat.
Dean Wood, 32, has been identified as a person of interest in Wheat’s death. Wood is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges.
Lake County Sheriff's Deputies and Oregon State Police troopers found Wheat in a parking lot near 11 North G Street in Lakeview on the night of July 6 after they received a 911 call about a shooting. Wheat died at the scene.
According to a press release, the Lake County Major Crime Team said it is "dedicated to investigating and pursuing criminal charges on any persons involved in aiding with the murder."
Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Lake County 911 nonemergency line at 541-947-2504 or the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 541-883-5711.