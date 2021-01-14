Taylor Reed Jackson of Klamath Falls was sentenced to 70 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time served after he fired several shots at his girlfriend’s car on East Main Street last August.
The victim was uninjured, but had numerous bullet holes in her car. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras outside of the East Main Market and witnessed by a market employee.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said that a review of the evidence found that Jackson, 30, was heavily intoxicated when he fired the shots.
Jackson pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon as a part of a plea agreement. More than 20 charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence were dismissed.