Klamath County Circuit Court Judge Dan Bunch on Monday delayed sentencing for Taylor Reed Jackson until after the holidays, following an agreement that Jackson would plead guilty to three charges.
Jackson was arrested in Klamath Falls in August on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm.
The attempted murder charge was dropped and Jackson has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, unlawful use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, according to Public defender Noel Kersey, who represents Jackson. Jackson negotiated a plea agreement with the court, and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 4.
Kersey said Jackson wanted to have the holidays to be able to say goodbye to his children before his tentative sentence of 70 months is handed down.
“He just wants a chance to say goodbye to his kids,” Kersey said, following the hearing.
According to a probable case statement given by a Klamath Falls Police detective, Jackson allegedly fired several rounds of a handgun in the direction of his girlfriend on East Main Street outside of the East Main Market. The incident was captured by video surveillance cameras and was witnessed by a market employee, who shot Jackson. The victim’s car had bullet holes in the side but she was uninjured in the incident. Jackson hid his weapon in a bush, where it was later recovered.
Jackson has been previously convicted of second-degree assault.