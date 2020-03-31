In the wake of school shutdowns due to COVID-19, Integral Youth Services has begun its annual Grab & Go summer lunch program as of Monday, March 30, providing free lunches to kids from infants to age 18, according to a news release.
Free meals are offered five days a week during the school closure. For safety and security during the COVID-19 virus, and in adherence to the governor’s mandate for social distancing, this is non-congregate feeding. Meals are to be taken home to avoid gatherings.
Free meals are available at the following locations:
— Crestview Commons, 3900 Hillyard Ave., 11:30 a.m.–12 p.m., Monday-Friday.
— Country Village Apartments, 5500 Norgold Lane, 12-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
— Sky Meadows, 5145 Homedale Road, 12:30-1 p.m., Monday-Friday.
— Biehn St. Lot behind Circle K on Oregon Ave., Biehn and Prescott, 11:30 a.m.–12 p.m., Monday-Friday.
— Campus Green Mobile Home Park, 3611 Hwy 97 N., 12-1 p.m., Monday-Friday.
— Integral Youth Services, 1011 Main St., 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
For more information contact IYS at 541-882-2053.