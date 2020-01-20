Integral Youth Services (IYS) is preparing for its third straight year of a fundraising campaign through a partnership with Ross Dress for Less in Klamath Falls aimed at supporting youth programs, according to a news release.
The three-week fundraiser will benefit five IYS youth programs: the Homeless Education Program (HELP), Exodus House – a short-term emergency shelter for at-risk teens, the USDA-sponsored Summer Lunch Program, a youth Independent Living Program, and Summer Youth Employment.
Ross's national chain of stores holds annual fundraisers benefiting the Boys and Girls Club. Starting on Saturday, Feb. 1, all dollars donated at the Klamath Falls Ross Dress for Less will be matched two-fold, with dollar donations to both Boys and Girls Club as well as IYS. The fundraiser will continue through Sunday, Feb. 23.
The initial campaign for IYS two years ago stemmed from a partnership with Ross store Manager Jackie Reyes, whose child was a frequent visitor to the former IYS Youth Center, across from Mills Elementary School. When IYS announced an emergency fundraising campaign to avert a potential shutdown of the youth center, Reyes agreed to assist in fundraising. While the campaign was successful in extending the center’s operations, despite extensive fundraising efforts and community support, the IYS Youth Center was forced to close last summer. Last year's fundraising campaign with Ross raised approximately $4,000.
With five youth programs still under its guidance and funding needed to maximize its impact on area youth, Ross and IYS are continuing annual fundraising efforts. To support IYS, residents are asked to visit Ross Dress for Less at 2900 S. Sixth St., and make a donation – no purchase is necessary. During peak business hours IYS representatives will be on-site at Ross with various fun activities and giveaways for kids as previews for the kind of impact fundraising can make for the community.
IYS is a private 501(c)3 non-profit social service agency, and has been providing services in Klamath County since 1988. IYS provides a wide range of programs and services to homeless, at-risk and runaway youth.
For more information visit www.integralyouthservices.org.