Due to an unforeseen health issue, Academy Award-winner and 1946 KU graduate James Ivory will not be able to make it to Klamath Union High School’s grand re-opening celebration this coming weekend.
The high school is naming their new arts building after Ivory and was set to host a reception in his honor during the event.
The announcement was posted on KU’s Facebook page Monday morning.
“As far as the arts center goes, everything really is the same, except Mr. Ivory not being there,” said Paul Hillyer, superintendent.
All events, including a scheduled reception for Ivory ribbon cutting, and showing of his film “A Room with a View” at Pelican Cinema, will continue as planned.
“It’s unfortunate but ... things can happen unfortunately,” Hillyer said. “He feels real bad about it, too. He’s been in contact regularly at least weekly, on the event, ever since we got going on it.
“He (Ivory) was looking forward to it,” he added.
A formal dedication of the building with Ivory, in addition to the dedication of the building this weekend, will be rescheduled for a time to be determined in 2020.
“Plans are very tentative,” Hillyer said.