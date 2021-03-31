Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday declared the state's first drought of 2021: Klamath County.
The declaration allows state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region.
"The Klamath Basin faces one of the most difficult water years in recent memory," said Governor Brown in a press release. "Moving forward, we must look for long-term solutions to the underlying issue in Klamath and many other Oregon counties: there is too little water to go around, and as the climate changes we are experiencing hotter, drier summers. After last year's wildfire season, we are closely monitoring drought conditions in the Klamath Basin and statewide."
Brown said she was committed "to doing everything possible to make state resources available to provide immediate relief and assistance to water users throughout Klamath County" She said she was "confident that the collaborative spirit and ingenuity of the people in Klamath will provide lasting solutions."
As of March 31, the snow-water equivalent in Klamath County was 81 percent of a normal water year, according to NRCS. Already dry soils heading into this winter will absorb more of that snow once it melts, causing streamflow forecasts to Upper Klamath Lake to be among the lowest in decades. Forecasted water conditions are not expected to improve this spring.
Drought, severe weather conditions and the upcoming fire season pose significant threats to the local economy, agriculture and livestock, natural resources and recreation in Klamath County.
The declaration unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools for water users, including assistance to local water users. It also allows the Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules. Declarations are intended to be short-term emergency authorizations to address water supply challenges.
Water stakeholders in the Klamath Basin have already expressed concern at the Bureau of Reclamation's 2021 operations plan for the irrigation season. The Klamath Tribes urging the agency not to allow lake levels to dip below 4,142 feet in April and May for sucker spawning season, and Klamath Project irrigators say delaying the start date of water diversions will negatively impact Basin farmers.
The drought declaration process requests for typically go through a three-part process before securing a state drought declaration from the governor.
On March 9, the Klamath County Commission declared a drought emergency due to low snowpack, low precipitation, low streamflow forecasts and warmer than normal temperatures, and a state drought declaration was requested.