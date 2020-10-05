It's fall migration on the Pacific Flyway

As northern latitudes cool, birds from across western North America are taking to the superhighway in the skies — and the Klamath Basin is one of their most popular rest stops.
Local birders like Kevin Spencer treasure the period between mid-August and mid-December, which brings waves of various bird families to the basin’s wetlands and shallow lakes. They’re a watery oasis in miles of high desert.
“Fall migration has about five months of movement,” Spencer said.
Shorebirds (many of which have traveled all the way from the Arctic) are the first visitors, arriving as early as August and peaking around mid-September. Stilts, avocets and sandpipers are commonly found on the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuges.
In September, neotropical birds like warblers and orioles head to South America for the winter. Spencer said they are typically gone by now when the first frost hits, but this year’s unseasonably warm September hasn’t delivered one yet. Once colder weather slows insects down, birds like these with invertebrate diets will move on.
But those looking for fruit and vegetables are finding a cornucopia, with thrushes, flickers and finches enjoying the fall harvest. Spencer said they’ll likely stay for as long as there’s still fruit on the trees and will soon be joined by robins and waxwings.
Later this month, basin birders can expect a peak in waterfowl, including ducks, geese and swans. Some geese species have been here since August, but Spencer said their numbers tend to be highest in late October or early November following the first frost. Many of them continue on to California’s Central Valley once winter sets in. Seabirds like gulls, terns and pelicans also flock to higher-elevation lakes in the nearby Cascades as it starts to get chillier.
A place to look for gulls — specifically Bonaparte’s gull — is irrigation canals. The birds feed on small fish that remain in the ditches after water deliveries stop for the year.
“Many will notice large flocks over the A Canal later this month and into November,” Spencer said.
Spencer said waterfowl are mostly concentrated around Upper Klamath Lake and its surrounding waterways. Link River Trail, Moore Park, Wingwatchers Trail on Lake Ewauna, Rocky Point and the Wood River Wetlands are some of the best places to birdwatch this time of year.
“You can go out there in October and it’s just an unbelievable amount of birds,” Spencer said.
Tule Lake, which experienced one of its worst botulism outbreaks on record this August and September thanks to hot temperatures and low water availability, is finally rebounding after additional water deliveries from the Klamath Project.
January Bill, one of the managers of the Bird Ally X bird hospital on Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge, said they released their last botulism patient Sept. 29.
Those hoping to attract bird migrants to their own backyards aren’t out of luck, either. White-crowned, golden-crowned and Lincoln’s sparrows, whose numbers Spencer said have jumped in the past two weeks, love feeders and bird baths in addition to natural ecosystems in the area.
Spencer said people curious about birding in the basin can check out Klamath Basin Bird News and sign up for updates from birders about particular sightings.