A special guest joined Klamath Falls Downtown Association Executive Director Darin Rutledge and Council President Todd Andres on Monday night to light the community Christmas tree at the Klamath Commons and to virtually kick off of the holiday season.
Donning his traditional red and white suit, this year Santa wore a red face mask to match his hat. Coming all the way from the North Pole to Klamath Falls, the jolly old elf spread holiday cheer this year live via Facebook, as the event was closed to spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions and CDC guidelines.
“We’ve been very careful with restrictions on outdoor gatherings,” Rutledge said. “We marketed everything different, we promoted it differently.”
The KFDA partnered with the city of Klamath Falls, Klamath Snowflake Festival and Klamath Film to host the virtual event.
Rutledge said the tree lighting was planned to be streamed live even prior to Gov. Kate Brown’s latest restrictions took effect Nov. 18. Klamath County remains in the extreme risk category as of Wednesday, and effective through Dec. 17, as of press time.
“We tried to kind of figure out how we could replace the (Snowflake) parade,” Rutledge said. “The tree lighting to me — that just had to happen.”
While an internet interruption kept some from viewing part of the event, it came back on in time for Rutledge, Andres and Old Saint Nicholas to watch the tree and star illuminated, along with several new additional animal shaped lights.