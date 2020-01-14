WASHINGTON, D.C. – Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is offering active duty military personnel multiple options for free federal tax preparation through Free File, according to a news release.
Free File is for individuals or families whose adjusted gross income was $69,000 or less last year. Free File is a private-public partnership between the IRS and Free File Inc. For active duty military and their spouses, individuals and their families who meet the income limitation may choose from any of nine companies without regard to additional eligibility requirements.
The nine special offers are from 1040Now, Inc., FileYourTaxes.com, Free tax Returns.com, H&R Block, On-Line Taxes, Inc., Tax ACT, TaxHawk, Inc., TaxSlayer (English and Spanish) and TurboTax.
“The IRS takes special steps to help military members and their families with their taxes, and the Free File program is part of that effort,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Almost 10% of the IRS workforce are veterans. We greatly appreciate the service to the nation of every veteran and their supportive families, and we will do all we can to assist them.”
Active duty military stationed in combat zones also have more time to file their tax returns. However, those with spouses and families may opt to file as soon as they are able to claim various tax benefits for which they may be eligible. If only one spouse is present to file a joint return, they must have proper authorization to file a joint tax return on behalf of their spouse.
The IRS will begin processing tax returns on Saturday, Jan. 27. With Free File, users can use any digital device, personal computer, tablet or smart phone. Free File products are mobile device-enabled.
Generally, each Free File partner sets additional eligibility requirements that civilian taxpayers must meet. Non-military personnel should use the “look up” tool at IRS.gov/FreeFile to find the best match among Free File options.
Military members can get more information on their special tax benefits at IRS.gov/military. Free File is available now through October to accommodate extension filers.