As the Klamath Basin approaches one of its driest summers on record, Upper Klamath Lake is already being subjected to a three-way tug-of-war in court. While the Klamath Tribes want water to remain in the lake, irrigators want it diverted to the Klamath Project — and neither party wants to see more water sent down the Klamath River.
Earlier this week, Klamath Irrigation District filed an emergency motion against the Bureau of Reclamation in Klamath County Circuit Court, requesting a judge bar the agency from releasing water from Upper Klamath Lake for flushing flows in the Klamath River this spring.
The motion comes after the Klamath Tribes filed a notice of intent to sue the Bureau of Reclamation earlier this year if the agency allows the lake to drop below 4,142 feet during C’waam and Koptu (Lost River and shortnose sucker) spawning season in April and May. As of April 1, the lake was below 4,141 feet — the lowest it’s been at this time in years.
In a statement last month commenting on Reclamation’s draft proposed operations for 2021, the Tribes urged that “neither a surface flushing flow nor any agricultural deliveries should occur” if those lake level requirements are not met.
“We relate to how important salmon are to our sister tribes downriver. Restoring salmon lost to our people for over 100 years due to installation of the Klamath River dams is also critical to us,” said Klamath Tribal Chairman Don Gentry. “But we are at risk of losing the C’waam and Koptu forever, and we cannot afford to see a repeat of last spring.”
KID’s motion argued that by sending stored water from Upper Klamath Lake into the Klamath River, Reclamation is violating the Amended and Corrected Findings of Fact and Final Order of Determination (ACCFOD), which has governed the allocation of Oregon water rights in the Klamath Basin since 2013. Reclamation has a right to store water in the lake for use by Klamath Project irrigators.
“The storage right does not give Reclamation the right to use the water that it stores for purposes of enhancing instream flows in the Klamath River,” the motion read.
The motion cited agency documents from February indicating Reclamation’s plan to send a flushing flow down the river later this month. The same action occurred last April, when Reclamation released approximately 32,889 acre-feet of water over three days.
“Reclamation’s unauthorized diversion of stored water to which KID owns the water rights actually constitutes a crime under Oregon law,” the motion read.
Why flushing flows?
Michael Belchik, senior water policy analyst for the Yurok Tribe, said the issue would be more straightforward if Upper Klamath Lake were a wholly manmade reservoir, but it isn’t. It’s been the natural headwaters of the Klamath River since the stream first carved its way to the ocean. That could complicate the notion of “stored water” in a legal context.
In its natural state, the Klamath River’s flow was dynamic and derived from precipitation events. The natural rock reef impounding Upper Klamath Lake would overflow following storms, sending water downriver. The high variability made the riverbed a tough place to live permanently, given the unpredictable flow of water and erosive sediment.
“The lake would be filling, but there’d be storm events and short-term variations where the lake would overflow. Those variable flows are incredibly important to the river,” Belchik said.
Because of severe modifications to the Klamath River over time — particularly through the installation of four hydroelectric dams now slated for removal — the riverbed downstream of Iron Gate Dam enjoys relatively calm, stable waters. The dams also collect much of the sediment that would normally scour the riverbed, making it an extremely attractive habitat for annelid worms, which host the salmonid parasite C. shasta. The parasite has been responsible for significant salmon kills in the past 20 years.
Right now, Belchik said the hotspot of worms near where I-5 crosses the Klamath River is exhibiting C. shasta spore detection levels more than three times the normal level. That’s a good indicator that salmon migrating through that area will be infected at significantly high rates.
“For months now, lake outflow has been less than inflow, and that plays out downriver,” he said.
As outlined in biological opinions from the National Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and based on peer-reviewed science done by the Yurok, Karuk and Hoopa Valley Tribes, flushing flows serve to disrupt the riverbed and keep the worm colonies at bay. That, in turn, results in a safer trek for migrating salmon.
Scientists have found that bumping the river’s base flow (approximately 1,300 cubic feet per second) to upwards of 6,000 CFS or greater for several days in the spring achieves similar results to those natural storm events. The intense movement of water overturns rocks and significantly reduces the density of the worms.
Belchik said while flushing flows may seem unnatural, they are a necessary remedy to problems that would not have existed in an unmodified river. Because Reclamation doesn’t release additional flows into the Klamath River during winter storms (while Upper Klamath Lake is filling), a single flushing event in the spring is a consolidation of those natural, variable events.
Because the dams regulate flow and sediment regardless of how much water enters the system each year, the 6,000 CFS number doesn’t change during drought conditions—it’s whatever will geomorphologically disrupt the riverbed. Belchik said that’s due to the long-term impacts the dams and flow regime have had on the river—it’s not a situation that resets every year.
“What we look at is an ecosystem that is under stress because of large-scale alterations to the flow,” Belchik said. “When you put all the years together, the river is missing its high flow events because we’re filling the lake.”
A potential benefit to removing the dams is that multiple, less-intense flow events during the winter would be sufficient to combatting C. shasta—and that those events will put less of a demand on Upper Klamath Lake.
“It’s going to mean that we can mobilize the bed—we think—with less water,” Belchik said.
Being aware of how severe this year’s drought is, Belchik said downriver stakeholders have been willing to alter the duration, magnitude and timing of the flows to keep more water in Upper Klamath Lake at crucial times.
“We’ve really, really tried to be flexible and not draw a line in the sand,” he said. “This isn’t a fight against farmers or the Klamath Tribes—we’re simply trying to avoid losing our year class of fish in the river this year.”
Belchik maintains the argument for flushing flows is ecologically sound and that they don’t artificially supplement the Klamath River, but whether that would hold up in court remains to be seen.
Going to court
KID’s argument hinges on the assertion that water released from Upper Klamath Lake that exceeds its inflows is “obviously and necessarily” stored water, and therefore not natural. It said Reclamation violated the ACCFOD in 2019 and 2020 by releasing spring flushing flows.
“These flushing flows were necessarily made from stored water in UKL, as the discharge through the Link River Dam vastly exceeded the inflow into UKL at the time,” the motion read.
Reclamation has yet to announce both an official allocation to the Klamath Project and the date, duration and amount of a spring flushing flow. The motion argued that if the Bureau plans to issue a flushing flow, it must request a stay of the ACCFOD in order to divert water from someone with a water right to someone without a water right (downriver tribes did not participate in the Klamath Basin Adjudication and therefore do not possess Oregon water rights).
Oregon water law requires parties seeking a stay to pay damages to parties whose water rights would be violated. KID asserted that Reclamation has made no effort to request a stay or offered to cover damages.
“Forcing Reclamation to move for a stay, should it need one, provides KID with due process, and the ability to contest or dispute particular arguments Reclamation might make for or against implementation of the ACCFOD,” the motion read.
KID’s filing comes after the district won a court case last year, which ruled that Reclamation cannot release water previously set aside for Project irrigators for Klamath River flows. The Oregon Water Resources Department received flack in court last October for not enforcing the order.
This week’s motion also drew on a January report from the Department of Interior, which argued that the Endangered Species Act (which protects threatened Coho salmon on the Klamath River) doesn’t allow Reclamation to operate at the expense of Project irrigators.
Amy Cordalis, counsel to the Yurok Tribe, said in a statement that C. shasta is already spreading in the river at exceptionally high rates, and that salmon are facing a massive fish kill this summer. She said the Tribe is “evaluating our options” to prevent that.
“The Klamath Basin works as a complete system, with inflow into the lake impacting flows downstream to the river,” Cordalis said. “Cutting flows from the lake hurts the entire river. Without those flows the river and salmon will die.”