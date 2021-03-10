As COVID restrictions lessen, Lakeview's Irish Days festival is back on track for 2021.
This year, presiding over the festivities are Irish descendant John Flynn, who was named the "Grand Leprechaun," and Knox Muller as the "Wee Leprechaun." Both were named for the 2020 event, which had to be canceled.
Flynn and Muller will be officially introduced during the Irish Days Dinner on Friday at the Lakeview Elks Lodge. Social begins at 5:30 with dinner at 6 p.m. At approximately 6:30 p.m., a short program will begin. Presale tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce, $20 per person.
Flynn will receive a key to the town with a key to the town.
The Lake County Chamber of Commerce will have a raffle, bottle pull and other Irish fun throughout the evening.
Grand Leprechauns have been selected since the inception of Irish Days. The first people to be offered the honor were Irish immigrants from the Old Country, oldest to the youngest. Next the honor went to first-generation Irish of both parents being Irish immigrants, and now to first-generation Irish of one parent being an immigrant to Lake County.
Flynn’s mother, Nora (Lynch) Flynn was born at the home Clounty Clommade Kanturk in County Cork in 1929. Her parents, Con and Mary (Barry) Lynch owned property in Ireland and Plush, Oregon, and often traveled between the two locations.
Nora married the neighbor across the road, Cornelius J. Flynn in 1948. Con’s father, John C. Flynn was an Irish immigrant who settled in Lakeview area in the early 1900s.
Knox Muller is the son of Todd and Nicole Muller and brother to Cade and Quinlyn.
When he was told that he would be the Wee Leprechaun, last year his initial reaction was “What does a wee leprechaun do?”
Muller, who will lead the Irish Days Parade on Saturday with Flynn, loves to play with race cars, build structures with his Legos and be outside. He also loves to read and be read to by his older siblings.