John Stilwell is the Herald and News’s 2019 Person of the Year. He was chosen for his philanthropic efforts in Klamath Falls that have helped to grow the city he was born in, and returned to in retirement. He retained his connection to the area through family and, due to his frequent visits before settling back into the Basin, had plenty of friends to welcome him back, too.
John grew up on his parents’ farm, which was sold in 1952 when they moved to what is now Summers Lane. A career with the Burlington Northern Railroad moved John away from Klamath Falls, but he kept his connection to the area much of his family still called home.
John returned to Klamath Falls in 2002 when he retired from a career with the railroad.
Now, he and his late wife, Lois’s, names can be found on the new softball stadium at Oregon Institute of Technology, along with an exhibit hall at the Klamath County Fairgrounds and in the 4-H program as the leader of the Henley Beef Club.
Don, John’s oldest brother of the four Stilwell boys spoke fondly of John, the youngster.
“John is, what you see is what you get, he’s the real deal. He’s the kind of guy that when things get bad, you want John there cause he’s the guy that’s going to be with you,” Don said.
Class to career
John began working for the Burlington Northern Railroad during his junior year of high school and would work on summer breaks.
He attended Southern Oregon College of Education, now known as Southern Oregon University, right before it made the name change. He said they were tipped off about the name change because they replaced the wrestling mat with one that called their school the university.
His junior year of college he was approached to join the railroad’s claims department and excelled at that. The job took him to Portland in 1977 and then later to the Minneapolis area in Minnesota where he worked from 1980 to 2002 when he retired.
During his time traveling he said he saw a lot of the country, yet they still visited Klamath Falls about twice a year. Klamath Falls suited his and Lois’s lifestyle and they enjoyed the milder winters compared to what they experienced in Minnesota and where Lois grew up in Wisconsin. The outdoor recreation Klamath offered also appealed to the Stilwells.
“She really like Oregon because of the hiking and all of the trails and things like that. So we would come out here twice a year every year, and when we started doing this, all of a sudden we were both like, ‘Why wouldn’t we come back here?’ “ he said. “And when we did decide to come back it was really an easy thing.”
The final piece of their decision to relocate back to Klamath was the proximity to family. Two of John’s three brothers still lived in the area, along with his mother. John said Lois was a part of the family and also wanted to be closer.
Family is important to John and he and his brothers still spend time together, from holiday celebrations to enjoying Oregon Tech sports.
Coming home
It was another brother, Lee, who lives in Algoma, who got John involved in 4-H when he moved back to the area. Lee asked John what he was going to do with his free time in retirement and suggested John look into 4-H programs.
Since then, John has been involved with the Henley Beef Club, which his grandchildren competed in, and look over leadership for the past four years after his grandchildren were no longer involved.
He’s grown the program from four kids the first year he took over to 23 or 24 kids expected this next year. He largely attributes this to the discipline he instills in his program.
“We have a very competitive club. We do things the right way. We do the pledge of allegiance before every meeting. We do the 4-H pledge, no cell phones, no cell phones, no talking, parents like it, kids like it. That’s just a part of being a part of that club. They know we’ll help them get the best out of their animals.”
To be a part of John’s 4-H cohort is to learn discipline and manners from the moment the kids begin. At the first meeting of the year everyone also must introduce themselves. While the younger kids or those at their first meeting may be shy at first, John has noticed how their confidence builds each year until they don’t mind the public speaking.
His favorite part of being involved in 4-H is watching the kids go from timid youngsters who aren’t so comfortable with their animals to confident adults who show with ease.
“These little kids come in, and they’re intimidated by these animals. You have a kid that’s 60 pounds, 70 pounds, dealing with a 1,200 and 1,300 pound steer, and it’s intimidating. And by the end of the first year you see the confidence growing, and the control, and it’s just inspiring to see how these kids grow and gain confidence in showmanship and such. You see these kids go from little wimpy kids to adults. It’s a true commitment, and it’s tough.”
Oregon Tech ‘kids’
He sees the same growth in the “kids” at Oregon Tech. He recalls how timid students can seem as freshmen but how confident and knowledgeable they become.
His oldest brother Don said John’s giving tendencies are nothing new. In 2017, John donated the farm he’d bought from Lee to the Oregon Institute of Technology for the university to sell. Once it did sell the property, the money made went into a donor-advised fund that John could decide how to spend at the university. That’s why John approached Oregon Tech Vice President of Finance and Administration Brian Fox about what he could start working on.
Don said John’s love for kids is a Stilwell family trait, and that John likes to see kids get ahead and grow.
“They love working around kids, and that’s always been something that I think the whole family likes.”
“He takes over a project and he does it. He’s one of the workers. He doesn’t just stand back and talk about it, he’ll be out there working. He gets involved and he doesn’t wait for someone to tell him what to do. And he doesn’t do it because he thinks someone’s going to applaud him. He’s goal driven and does it for the right reasons, you know, he does it to help,” Don said.
Fueling education
Beyond building facilities, another way he helps kids get ahead is in providing college scholarships for those involved in 4-H and students at Oregon Tech. While eight of the Oregon Tech scholarships Stilwell funds are for student athletes, one is for students in the medical program in his late wife’s name. For the medical scholarship, John has one additional requirement: applicants must write an essay answering the question, “Who is Lois Stilwell?”
Students can interview John to get a first-hand account of the woman, he was married to for 32 years and who died after a cancer battle in 2017, but he said this latest winner didn’t do such a thing. Instead she wrote it from research, and John said she did a great job.
While the recognition and namesakes around town are an honor, Don said he knows John doesn’t give so that his name can be on buildings.
“They don’t do it because they think someone’s going to applaud them. They do it because they care. And I think they’ve got the right attitude,” Don said. “He’s not a ‘look at me, look at me’ kinda guy, but if you want something done, he’s the guy to call.”
John continues the tradition he and Lois started of inviting the Oregon Tech sports teams to his house for dinner. He said that although he and Lois have hosted many teams at their house, the softball team has always been one of their favorites to host.
When hosting the teams for dinner, John cooks them up double-pattied burgers with pepper jack and cheddar cheese and seasoning in the patties. He said they’re crowd favorites and recalled a female athlete who held the record for the most burgers tackled.
In his home he also has a wall of photos of Oregon Tech seniors who won a national championship. When he invites teams over, he shows them the wall and encourages them to help him cover the wall even more. A challenge he expects some to meet this year.
Details to finish
The latest thing around town to bear his and Lois’s names is the softball complex at Oregon Tech that was completed earlier this year. It’s not yet polished, though, as there are few remaining projects before John finally dusts his hands of the project. His latest undertaking has been leading the funding for lighting at the complex. The initial funding has been secured and John said they’re now working to come up with the five yearly payments of about $28,000 a year.
With that lighting, Oregon Tech will have everything it needs to host a regional softball tournament. While it will be a feather in the university’s hat to be a host school for the tournament and will showcase the university even more, John said it will go beyond benefiting the school on the hill and the growth of this milestone will be felt in Klamath Falls as well.
Hosting a regional tournament would draw an additional three teams to the city, who will need places to stay, eat and spend their down time, in addition to any family or other fans they bring with them.
The softball team’s summer camp will also be able to expand and continue past sundown with lighting which gives the camp the capacity to bring even more people to the area from outside of it.
Oregon Tech softball coach Greg Stewart also spoke highly of John and the work he’s done to strengthen the facilities his team calls home, saying he’s just as much a beneficiary of John’s work as the university or the softball team.
John became involved with the softball stadium build when he approached Fox after the farm sold about athletic projects on Fox’s radar. John said Fox pitched him three athletic fields they are planning to renovate, and John set his sights on the softball field.
Well seated
When asked about his seating at the stadium that bears his name, John doesn’t claim a post in the press box or even the best seat in the stands. He sets his folding chair up next to the dug-out and helps razz the team during the game.
“I sit in a hand carried chair that I set up on the concrete where the kids come out of the dugout when they’re on deck. And usually give them a little pump to get them going — not that they need it.”
He spoke highly of this year’s team and anticipates adding some photos to his home’s wall of champions.
John himself was an athlete growing up, competing in wrestling and baseball in high school, and making the wrestling roster in college, too. He and Lois also enjoyed running, completing marathons and half-marathons.
Fox said that having someone invested in the university as John is affirms the work they do as valuable.
“John has a great eye for how to help build an institution over time,” Fox said. He said John provided a meaningful investment and that he’s been “a wonderful partner.”
Beyond his liking kids, he said the student athletes at Oregon Tech in particular “blow my mind” with all of their commitments they have to juggle as a student and an athlete.
“It’s one thing to be a good student-which is impressive — but to also be an athlete and to travel like they do and still be a good student is very impressive. And to see these kids, and a lot of them, they have double majors, they play more than one sport, and you go ’How do they do it?’ I’m amazed at the quality of students they have up there.”
‘... it’s the kids’
While he enjoys the game of softball, that’s not the only reason he stays involved.
“The kids up there, this is why I like it. It’s not so much softball, it’s the kids you meet,” he said. “I just enjoy seeing the effect that it has on these kids. When the kids came onto that softball field, they just beamed.”
John also led improvements at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, starting in 2008, that improved the facilities there. According to a Herald and News report, the fundraising drive for the project collected $264,000 for improvements such as more electrical outlets in barns and upgraded wash racks.
In 2014, John and Lois also created a Donor Wall at the fairgrounds with the names of 72 donors who contributed to that project.
For all of their work on that project, including traveling to other fairgrounds to see what they could utilize in Klamath, the fairgrounds surprised John and Lois by naming a exhibit hall after them.
He called the naming “sneaky” when he was called up to the stage to present an award at the 4-H auction in 2016, and while he was up there they told him about the arena’s new name.
John called the arena named after him at the fairgrounds “bizarre,” saying “I never do any of it for that. It’s for the kids. And now the kids that are in 4-H, when they come to the fairgrounds, they just think, ‘it’s always been this way!’ ”
“When they made the (Oregon Tech softball stadium) entrance,” John said while holding back tears. “We had a great life. We were married for 32 years. Lois and I had a good marriage and did a lot of things. We didn’t fight, we didn’t disagree, we had a lot in common, we did a lot of things together. She liked traveling more than I did and she could travel with friends. We had a very solid marriage.”
Although his name is now on more than one event center around town, John said, “I’m not doing this for any recognition,” and that, “if you can, you always give back.”