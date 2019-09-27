LAKEVIEW — Aerial herbicide spray applications are planned between Oct. 7 and 18 to support Greater Sage-Grouse restoration project areas in the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, according to a news release.
All public entrances to the application locations will be posted with herbicide and specific closure information prior to spraying. The pre-emergent herbicide Imazapic will be applied. In areas where annual grasses have already germinated, a small amount of glyphosate will be added to assist in control.
Aerial application is weather dependent and may occur anytime during daylight hours.
Application locations include:
• South Warner (3,000 Acres in Lakeview Resource Area) between Big Valley and Big Lake, and along South Warner Rim;
• North Warner (5,000 Acres in Lakeview Resource Area) near Honey Creek and the Twin Lakes area;
• Picture Rock (1,000 Acres in Lakeview Resource Area) Dead Indian Area;
• Clover Flat (2,085 Acres in Lakeview Resource Area);
• Stukel Fire (150 Acres in Klamath Falls Resource Area);
• Poker Fire (1,500 Acres on Lakeview Resource Area) North End of Hart Mountain within the fire boundary.
Aerial herbicide will also be applied in the Warner Basin (1,200 acres) using a combination of herbicides including chlorsulfuron and clopyralid for control of perennial pepperweed, Russian knapweed and Canada thistle.
At the proposed rates, these herbicides should not damage any native perennial species within the project areas and there are no grazing or slaughter restrictions for animals harvested off the project area.
For more information, call the Lakeview Assistant Field Manager, Les Booth, at 541-947-6141 or email lboothe@blm.gov.