Northern crayfish have been found in an Oregon waterway, according to state officials.
An invasive crayfish, native to the Midwest and parts of eastern and central Canada, has shown up in Oregon for the first time.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported Monday Northern crayfish were found in the Ashland Canal. The canal links into Bear Creek the Rogue River basin.
State officails said the the crayfish have also been found in California and Washington waterways.
The crayfish can feed salmon and steelhead eggs, native vegatation and other crayfish species.
Rick Boatner, ODFW’s invasive species coordinator, is concerned the evasive species will replicate the impacts rusty crayfish had on the John Day River Basin in the eastern part of the state.
The rusty crayfish is native to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and showed up in the Oregon river 42 years ago, according to state officials.
The rusty species has taken over the river from native crayfish and could enter the Columbia River as soon 2025.
Crayfish are also capable over traveling over land to other water bodies.
