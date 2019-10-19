Internet and cable service has been restored after going down for many in the Klamath Falls and Lakeview areas Friday morning when road crews punctured a fiber optic cable while placing highway signs.
The CenturyLink cable was cut about 10 miles outside of Ashland and also affected Spectrum customers.
CenturyLink spokesperson Kerry Zimmer said the fiber was cut in multiple places by a boring machine and the outage was reported at 9 a.m. on Friday. Service was restored at 12:49 a.m. Saturday, she said.
“Some customers in Klamath Falls, Oregon, recently experienced an outage due to a fiber cut. All services were restored earlier this morning,” CenturyLink spokesperson Linda Johnson said in an emailed statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are committed to providing reliable services.”
Zimmer said about 900 CenturyLink customers were affected by the outage, and Spectrum spokesperson Bret Picciolo said they don’t share customer numbers “for competitive reasons.”
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Manager Brandon Fowler reminds people to consider alternative ways of communication because yesterday served as an example of how fragile our communication infrastructure can be sometimes.
“It was one of those reminders to people that there is some vulnerability sometimes with some of our communications networks,” he said.
He also reminded people to call 811 before digging to ensure it is safe to do so.