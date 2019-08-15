An inmate booked on misdemeanor charges tried to commit suicide in his cell on Wednesday evening at Klamath County Jail.
At approximately 8:03 p.m., the 53-year-old man was found alone and unconscious in his booking cell. Corrections deputies performed CPR and were able to re-establish his pulse.
Medical transport was dispatched and transported the man by ambulance to the Sky Lakes Medical Center, where he is currently being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Due to respect for his privacy, his name will not be released to the public, according to Klamath County Sheriff's Office.
The man was booked in the jail on disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal trespass.
A joint investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Klamath Falls Police Department and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.