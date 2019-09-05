Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending the person(s) responsible for shooting and wasting a black tail deer around Friday, Aug. 30, according to a news release. The deer was located in the Willow Point Campground at Howard Prairie Reservoir.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact OSP Dispatch at OSP (677) from a mobile phone or through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 800-452-7888.