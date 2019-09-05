Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending the person(s) responsible for shooting and wasting a black tail deer around Friday, Aug. 30, according to a news release. The deer was located in the Willow Point Campground at Howard Prairie Reservoir.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on or around Thursday, Aug. 29, a deer was shot and left to waste in the Willow Point Campground at Howard Prairie Reservoir.

n Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact OSP Dispatch at OSP (677) from a mobile phone or through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 800-452-7888.

