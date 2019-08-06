KENO — Information regarding a Keno woman's death earlier this week is being sought by the Oregon State Police.
At approximately 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Klamath County Emergency Response District-911 received a call from Keno stating a man had found his significant other, Audema Jean Tecumseh, 40, unresponsive in her bed.
Klamath County Medical personnel arrived at the home in the 15100 block of Clover Creek Road, shortly thereafter, and pronounced Tecumseh deceased. Members of the Klamath County District Attorney’s office, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath Falls Police Department and Oregon State Police met, due to the suspicious circumstances. Oregon State Police has taken lead on the investigation.
The circumstances of the death remain under investigation pending forensic analyses.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Oregon State Police at 541-883-5711.