Wholesale prices eased in July but are still up 9.8% from a year ago, according to new inflation numbers released Thursday, Aug. 11.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) — which tracks inflation at the wholesale level — fell -0.5% in from June to July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But compared to last year, wholesale prices are up 9.8%. That is still high but it is the first time the PPI has been under double digits since November. The year-over-year wholesale inflation rate was 11.3% in June, according to BLS.
In the new July PPI numbers, declining energy prices helped ease the inflation crunch though food costs are still up.
The wholesale numbers follow Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index which showed an 8.5% increase in prices in July from a year ago but a 0.0% change from June.
Grocery prices were up 1.3% in July from June and are up 13.1% versus a year ago, according to the government economic agency.
That includes year-over-year price increases for rice (12.7%), ground beef (9.7%),lunch meats (18%), potatoes (13.3%), oranges (14%) and cheese (12.6%), according to BLS.
U.S. President Joe Biden and some other Democrats hailed the improved inflation numbers stressing the 0.0% monthly rate over the 8.5% year-over-year increase.
“Today, we received news that our economy had zero percent inflation in the month of July. Zero percent,” Biden said Wednesday.
“Here’s what that means: While the price of some things go up — went up last month, the price of other things went down by the same amount. The result: zero inflation last month. But people are hurting. But zero inflation last month,” Biden continued.
That monthly focus was copied by a number of Democrats but criticized by Republicans for side stepping the annual 8.5% and the 13.1% jump in prices for groceries (highest since 1979).
“July’s annual inflation rate was 8.5%,” said U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. “8.5% is not zero.”
Gasoline and fuel oil prices dropped -7.7% and -11%, respectively, from June to July. But those fuel costs are up 44% and 75.6%, respectively, compared to July 2021, according to BLS.
Recent drops in gas prices helped ease overall consumer and wholesale inflation.
The average price of gas stood at $3.99 per gallon nationally as of Thursday, according to AAA.
That is down from the record $5.02 per gallon price set in June. But it is up from the $3.19 per gallon national average from a year ago.
In Oregon, the average price of gas is $4.88 per gallon as of Aug. 11. That is up from $3.77 a year ago but down from the record $5.55 per gallon set in June.
In California, gas prices average $5.38 per gallon down from $6.44 per gallon in June but up from $4.39 per gallon last year, according to AAA.